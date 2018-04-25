Mahadayi River Dispute: K'taka farmers leave for Delhi to meet President

[India], Apr. 25 (ANI): In a bid to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to put forth their demands regarding the Mahadayi River dispute, over 400 protesting farmers have set off on their journey to New Delhi from Karnataka.

"We'll meet the President on April 30th and tell him that if we don't get water then we must be permitted to give up our lives," said one of the agitating farmers.

They will also hold a three-day protest in the national capital.

Karnataka and neighbouring Goa have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing water from the Mahadayi River. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa.

Karnataka plans to divert waters from the river to Malaprabha basin in the state. The pro-Kannada organisations and farming communities bodies had earlier also called for a bandh over the dispute. (ANI)