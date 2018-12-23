'Mahagathbandhan' is club of royal dynasties: PM Modi

, (ANI): Terming 'Mahagathbandhan' as a club of royal dynasties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the grand alliance has been formed by some leaders to serve their personal interest. "People can see through their opportunism and will never accept such an incoherent coalition," he said.

"Several leaders are talking about a grand alliance. It is for their personal survival, and not based on the support of any ideology. It is for power, and not for the people," said Prime Minister Modi, while interacting with booth-level workers of Chennai Central, North Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvallur via video conferencing

"No one has forgotten where the Congress and the DMK stood on the Jain Commission. That time Congress said that either it is the DMK or them, but today they want to be together. If not opportunism, what explains their alliance," said Prime Minister Modi, attacking Congress. "Congress tries to spread lies among people. They spare no efforts to mislead the people about the progress our country is making," Prime Minister Modi added. He also told the party workers that in order to be strong at the booth level, the workers should treat every person of the booth as their family member. Prime Minister Modi said: "Become a family member for them, share their joys and sorrows." He also motivated the workers to gear up and work harder for the upcoming General Elections in 2019. He also added that the workers should follow the principle of "Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' (My booth is the strongest)." Emphasing the importance of technology, Prime Minister Modi asked the workers to at least be up to date with the latest technology trends so as to connect to the youngsters in a better way. "Booth workers are the life and soul of the party. They have taken the party to new heights brick by brick," he said. (ANI)