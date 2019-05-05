'Mahamilawati' says 'Modi hatao', but people saying 'Modi govt once more', says PM

[India], May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the 'mahagathbandhan', saying while the Opposition is leading a campaign to remove him from power, the people of the country want to see his government voted to power again.

"Mahamilawati says remove Modi, but those who got pucca houses, they are saying Modi government once again. Mahamilawati says remove Modi, but those who got toilets constructed at their homes, they are saying Modi government once again. Mahamilawati says remove Modi, but the poor families who are assured free medical treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh and farmers who got their bank accounts opened due to our efforts, they are also saying Modi government once again. So, everyone is saying 'phir ek baar Modi sarkaar'," Modi said at a public rally here.

The Prime Minister claimed that Congress has lost the Lok Sabha elections after four phases of polling.

"Four phases of Lok Sabha elections have already taken place across the country and Congress along with its allies have lost in all these rounds. Perhaps, after 1977, this is the first election where the people of the country are contesting to bring the current government back to power," Modi said.

Raking up the issue where Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that the relative of a man died as he did not possess an Ayushmaan Bharat card, Modi said, "There is a hospital in Amethi whose trustee is a person from 'naamdar' family. A few days ago a poor man went there for treatment with his Ayushman card, but the hospital denied him treatment because he was carrying the Ayushman Bharat card given by Modi."

Earlier in the day, Irani had alleged that Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are trustees, refused to accept Ayushman card of a poor patient, a charge which was outrightly rejected by the hospital administration.

"I am speechless today. I cannot imagine that one can stoop so low. A poor person was left to die because he had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman card but the hospital was of Rahul Gandhi," tweeted Irani along with a 122-second video clip.

In the video, a young man can be heard saying that in Sanjay Gandhi hospital, Dr Sidhartha told him that Ayushman card will not work because the hospital is run by Gandhi. He had gone there for the treatment of his uncle.

Asked how his uncle is now, the man replies: "He died on April 26 itself." He also claims that the helpline number given on the Ayushman card could not provide the required help.

However, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"It is a baseless allegation. We have treated 200 patients under the scheme so far. The concerned patient did not bring the Ayushman Bharat card with him. Under this scheme, a patient cannot be admitted without the card," Director of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital SM Choudhary told ANI.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his promise of waiving off farmers' loans, Modi said, "In Gwalior, naamdar (dynast) said that if farmers' loan were not waived off in 10 days, then Chief Minister would be changed. We have come to know that notices are coming to farmers from banks. But, this naamdar's 10 days are not coming."

Polls in Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. While election to six constituencies was held on April 29, polls in seven seats will be held on May 6.

Polls in the remaining 16 parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 12 and May 19 respectively. (ANI)