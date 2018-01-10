Maharaja of Patiala's monorail star attraction at Rail Museum

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The National Rail Museum (NRM) in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, in its latest addition has opened the 108 years old monorail, used by Maharaja of Patiala Bhupinder Singh for its visitors.

In addition to this visitors can also experience other unique exhibits at the museum.

The NRM is the focus of Rail Heritage of India, a source of fascination and interest in Railways for all.

Formally inaugurated on the 1st of February, 1977, this one-of-its-kind museum in Asia which has an interesting collection of history, heritage, romance, nostalgia, fun, leisure and entertainment.

Sprawling over 10 acres in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi, it comprises an indoor gallery devoted to the display of various exhibits, models, records, photographs, coat of arms, documents etc. over 100 real size exhibits display the glory of the bygone era. The Museum promises to take the visitors on an exciting journey into the Railway history and heritage and depict their contribution to the industrial and economic progress of the country. (ANI)