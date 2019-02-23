  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Maharashtra: 2 held in possession of illegal firewood

Maharashtra: 2 held in possession of illegal firewood

Last Updated: Sat, Feb 23, 2019 05:45 hrs

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Two individuals were arrested and a truck carrying illegal firewood was seized by a special patrolling team here on Friday.

The two persons arrested have been identified as Janu Padu Kolekar and Santosh Dhondu Patkaro, both natives of Dodamarg. 

As per a police note, the vehicle bearing registration number MH-07-P-0131 was loaded with illegal firewood on Friday morning to be taken from Dodamarg to Goa.

There has been a rise in illegal firewood transportation in the recent past along the Maharashtra border, which was recently declared as an Eco Sensitive Area of Western Ghats. Despite a ban on felling of trees, several vehicles intrude into Goa with illegal firewood.  (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features