Maharashtra: 37 Naxals gunned down in two encounters

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): At least 37 Naxals have been killed in Gadchiroli district in two encounters that have taken place in as many days.

After Sunday's encounter, wherein 31 Naxals died, six more were killed by the security forces at district's +Jimalgatta forest area on Monday.

Said to be the biggest encounter in Maharashtra yet, all the bodies have been recovered from different locations in the district during the past 36 hours.

The encounter first broke out in Etapalli's Boriya forest area on Sunday morning after a team of C-60 commandos, following specific inputs, was dispatched to the area. The exchange of fire took place after the police team was fired upon and they retaliated. (ANI)