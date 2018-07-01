Maharashtra: 5 lynched to death after child lifting rumour

[India], July 1 (ANI): In yet another incident of mob violence, five people were lynched to death by villagers in Maharashtra's Dhule district on suspicion of being child-lifters.

"Five outsiders were murdered by villagers on suspicion of child kidnapping in Rainpada village of Pimpalner Police station limits," said Dhule Superintendent of Police M Ramkumar.

Police have detained some people in the matter, however, no official confirmation has been received on the number of people detained.

The detained suspects said that the five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said. The incidents of mob lynching have become rampant lately in several parts of the country. Last week, a person was lynched while two others were injured after a mob suspected them to be child lifter in Tripura's Urabari area. In similar incidents, two people were thrashed in Gujarat's Dwarka district while two youths were lynched in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on suspicion of being child-lifters.(ANI)