Maharashtra: 5 workers injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory

[India], Mar. 09 (ANI): Five workers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Tarapur town of Palghar district in the late hours of Thursday.

According to reports, seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire which started from a chemical factory. The blaze has reportedly engulfed two nearby factories too.

Many workers are believed to be stranded in the factories and the death toll could rise, the fire teams have informed.

More details are awaited. (ANI)