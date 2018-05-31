Maharashtra Agriculture Minister dies of cardiac arrest

[India] May 31 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet's Agriculture Minister Pandurang Pundalik Fundkar on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Fundkar who was admitted in K.J. Somaiya Hospital Mumbai since 2 days suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Doctors tried to revive him but to no avail.

Fundkar was a diabetic patient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences and said that Fundkar was at the forefront of working towards the welfare of farmers.

"Saddened by the demise of Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Shri Pandurang Fundkar. He made an invaluable contribution towards building the BJP in Maharashtra. He was also at the forefront of serving the farmers of the state. My thoughts are with his family and supporters," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was elected in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's cabinet in July 2016. (ANI)