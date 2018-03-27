Maharashtra assembly decides to rename Kolhapur airport

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Maharashtra assembly today passed a resolution to rename the Kolhapur Airport.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved a motion in this regard in the legislative assembly to rename the Kolhapur Airport as Chhatrapati Rajaram Airport.

Cutting across party lines, the members of the assembly unanimously supported the motion, when it was put to vote.

It will now be sent to the Centre for its approval.

It has been a longstanding demand of the people of Kolhapur to rename the airport after a member of the erstwhile royal family of Kolhapur, who was responsible for the construction the airstrip in the airport. (ANI)