Maharashtra ATS arrests 5 Bangladeshis

[India] Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

They were arrested from Jui Gaon, Tehsil Panvel and Raigad district.

According to the ATS, the arrested men are between the age group of 20-40 years.

"The accused hail from different districts of Bangladesh and they were staying illegally without any valid travel documents," the ATS said.

It added that one of the accused had even procured Indian Aadhaar Card.

All the accused are remanded to police custody up to March 17, 2018. (ANI)