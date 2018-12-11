Maharashtra ATS arrests Khalistan supporter

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): A man, arrested on December 2 for allegedly carrying weapons, has links with the Khalistan movement and was in contact with Khalistani activists in Pakistan and India, informed Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in the Khalistan movement.

The accused has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections by the ATS.

The squad has also arrested another member of his group from Punjab; information in this regard will be shared later.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)