Maharashtra ATS nabs 5 five Bangladeshi nationals

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Nalasopara, said, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamasur Mansur Shaikh (70), Moyaia Soyad Mulla (65), Mohammed Kotila Khalifa (64), Mohammad Jahangir Alam (45) and a teenager Mofhis Buhan Sheikh (19).

The five arrested people had allegedly entered the country illegally and were living in the Nalasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar.

The Anti Terrorism Squad received secret information that some Bangladeshi nationals have been living in the Nalasopara area illegally for some time. Following the tip-off, ATS reached the spot and nabbed them. Further probe is on. (ANI)