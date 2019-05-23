Maharashtra: BJP is leading on 23 seats

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 23 seats out of a total of 48 while Shiv Sena is leading on 20 seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) figures.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena is leading on all six seats of Mumbai.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading on 4 seats while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading on 1 seat.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders. (ANI)