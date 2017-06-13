Maharashtra Board SSC result 2017 declared, girls outshine boys again

[India], June 13 (ANI): Girls have outperformed boys by in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (MSBSHSC) examinations, the results of which were released today.

The girls scored over 90 percent, while boys scored 86.51 percent. The overall pass percentage is 88.74 percent which is a little lower in comparison with last year's 89.56 percent.

The results can be seen on the website of Maharashtra Board www.mahresult.nic.in

This year around 48,570 students scored above 90 percent, though the success rate has declined marginally by 0.8 percent as compared to the last year.

More than 17.66 lakh students enrolled this year for class 10th examination which is slightly larger than last year's 15.04 lakh candidates. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (MSBSHSC) is a statutory body which conducts examination twice a year, implement curriculum and textbooks. Every year over 14 lakh to 17 lakh students enroll in the MCBCHSC for class 10th examination.(ANI)