Maharashtra civic polls: BJP bags 4 out of 6 local bodies

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Results for the Municipal Council Elections in Maharashtra were declared on Thursday, and it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who emerged victorious over their rivals by claiming seats which were up for grabs in Jamner, Vaijapur, Devrukh and Ajra.

The BJP claimed victory in four out of 6 municipal councils.

Another Municipal Council, Kankavli, was won by BJP Member of Parliament Narayan Rane's party the Swabhiman Paksh, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The poll for the seat in Guhagar Municipal Council was won by a local alliance, which is being called the 'shahar vikas aghadi'. Neither of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party or Shiv Sena managed to win a single municipal out of the six, whereas the BJP registered a clean sweep in the Jamner Council, where it has won 24 out of the 24 available municipal seats. (ANI)