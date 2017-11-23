Maharashtra CM asks home dept to consider cop's sex change plea

[India], November 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked the state home department to positively consider a woman constable's plea seeking to undergo sex reassignment surgery while securing her position in the police force.

The Chief Minister's Office told ANI, "He (Fadnavis) has asked the state home department to positively consider her case."

Fadnavis' support comes hours after the woman constable posted at Beed police station filed a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking permission to allow her to undergo the surgery and to continue to work with the police.

Earlier, she was denied permission by police officials to continue with her service post the surgery. The matter is expected to be heard by Bombay High Court today. The cop, who has been serving the Maharashtra police since 2010, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the masculine gender due to what she describes as hormonal imbalances. Her lawyer claims that on diagnosis and medical consultation at the Sir JJ hospital in Mumbai, she was told that her hormonal imbalances were incurable and thus, she was adviced to undergo plastic surgery or sexual reassignment. The lawyer appealed to the authorities to allow her to undergo the surgery saying his client's human rights were at stake. He says he was seeking necessary orders as per the Maharashtra Police Rules ensuring the cop right to equality and life. (ANI)