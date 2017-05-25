Maharashtra CM Fadnavis escapes unhurt after his helicopter crash-lands

[India], May 25, (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis? escaped unhurt on Thursday after the helicopter he was travelling by crash-landed in Latur.

Fadnavis informed about the incident on Twitter, while saying that there is nothing to worry about as everyone was safe.

The Chief Minister, however, sustained minor injuries in hand.

"Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also issued a video wherein he is seen assuring the people that he was safe. "Due to the blessings of all - more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra and Maa Bhawani, I am safe and absolutely unharmed," he said. The Chief Minister, who was in Latur since yesterday to take account of the drought relief works, was returning to Mumbai when his chopper crash-landed immediately after taking off from Nilanga helipad. (ANI)