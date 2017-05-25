Maharashtra CM Fadnavis's chopper crash-lands in Latur, 'we're safe' he tweets

With the blessings of people of Maharashtra and Nation, I'm safe.

My team is fine too.

Please do not believe any rumours. pic.twitter.com/4B7OUmD0ss





The Chief Minister, however, sustained minor injuries in hand.





The Chief Minister also issued a video wherein he is seen assuring the people that he was safe.

"Due to the blessings of all - more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra and Maa Bhawani, I am safe and absolutely unharmed," he said.





The Chief Minister, who was in Latur since yesterday to take account of the drought relief works, was returning to Mumbai when his chopper crash-landed immediately after taking off from Nilanga helipad