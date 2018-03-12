Maharashtra CM to 'positively fulfill farmers demands'

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he is extremely positive in fulfilling the demands of labours and adivasi, after a delegation of farmers from All India Kisan Sabha reached the Maharashtra Assembly to meet the state government formed committee.

According to the Chief Minister, his government has been trying since day one of the march to discuss various issues with the farmers.

"Minister Girish Mahajan was in touch from day one even before they started. But they were firm on taking out the march. We have invited them for discussion at 12.30p.m.," the Chief Minister said in the assembly.

Talking to ANI, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan assured to resolve the farmers' issues. "There will be a meeting with farmers at 1 pm. I think we will give solutions for 80-90 percent of their issues. We are serious about the demands including loan waiver and will come up with best decisions. Written assurance will be given for accepted demands," Mahajan said. The march, led by over 30, 000 farmers, reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan after walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the sun over the last five days. The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among others, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Nashik. The farmers of the state have been demanding an unconditional waiver of loans and electricity bills; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations; announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce; and a pension scheme for farmers. The Maharashtra government last year announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. (ANI)