Maharashtra Congress in critical condition: Ulhas Pawar writes to Rahul Gandhi

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Congress leader Ulhas Pawar has written a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the “critical condition” of the party in Maharashtra.

In his letter, Pawar told Gandhi that there is no unity between the leaders in the state and there is no coordination between party workers and senior leaders.

Talking to ANI, Pawar said: “The kind of work being done by Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not being carried forward by the state Congress. Outsiders are being brought in to contest the elections, however, no opportunity is being provided to any of the strong leaders.”

This comes days after the BJP officially announced an alliance with Shiv Sena in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)