Maharashtra Dalit protests: Rahul Gandhi slams 'fascist' BJP

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the fascist BJP-RSS after protests in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, turned violent.

On Twitter, the Congress chief wrote, "A central pillar of the RSS/BJPs fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance."

The anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district of Maharashtra continued on Tuesday as protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said: "The incident has not happened suddenly. There is a political conspiracy behind this. Some force wants to break Maharashtra. The government needs to ponder why these incidents have increased. Since the time this govt has come into existence,,these things have been happening."