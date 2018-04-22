Maharashtra: Death toll of Naxals rises to 16

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): The death toll of Naxals has risen to 16 in the

encounter that broke out in Etapalli's Boriya forest area here on Sunday morning.

Said to be one of the biggest encounters with Naxals in Maharashtra, all bodies have been recovered.

The encounter broke out on Sunday morning after a team of C-60 commandos, following specific inputs, was dispatched to the area. The exchange of fire took place after the police team was fired upon and they retaliated.

"At about 10 am, they (Naxals) opened fire on us and continued it even after warning. Police had to retaliate in self defense. After the firing stopped from their side, we launched a search operation and found 16 bodies of Naxals," Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar said.

According to reports, the search operation will continue and death toll of Naxals may rise further. (ANI)