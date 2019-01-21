Maharashtra: Earthquake hits Palghar twice within three hours

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Palghar region in Maharashtra.

This was the second tremor within three hours that struck the region but fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damages.

The earthquake jolted the state on Sunday around 6:40 pm with magnitude 3.6 and second at 08:59 pm.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was located at latitude of 20.0 degrees North and longitude of 72.9 degrees East and occurred at a depth of 5 km. (ANI)