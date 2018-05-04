Maharashtra ex-Deputy CM gets bail in money laundering case

[India] May 4 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal in a money laundering case.

Earlier on March 26, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre on Bhujbal's plea, which was filed in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam.

The plea was filed by Bhujbal, wherein he challenged his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On March 14, 2016, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with this case, wherein he and his relatives have been accused of receiving kickbacks.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed Bhujbal's petition after the ED challenged on the same. Bhujbal is not only being investigated for alleged corruption in contracts given for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, but also various other projects during his tenure as public works department (PWD) minister of Maharashtra are under scanner. (ANI)