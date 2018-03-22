Maharashtra farmer who destroyed crop over low pay gets compensation

[Maharashtra] [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A farmer in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Wednesday got Rs 1 lakh in compensation after he destroyed his crop for not getting good revenue of his product in the market.

Prem Singh Chouhan received financial assistance from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

This comes after the recent march by farmers from Nashik to Mumbai as the state government did not fulfil their demands, including loan waiver and appropriate rates for their crops in the market.

The Shiv Sena had assured to fulfil all their demands.(ANI)