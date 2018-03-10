Maharashtra: Farmers marching toward Mumbai

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): All India Kisan Sabha's protest march led by over 30,000 farmers, heading to Mumbai from Nashik, on Saturday reached Thane.

The protest, which is to demand a complete farm loan waiver, among other things, will reach Mumbai on March 12.

The farmers, who are covering a stretch of 30 km every day, aim at gheraoing Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai.

The 180-km march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.

The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. (ANI)