Maharashtra farmers' strike: Customers cry foul, urge Fadnavis Govt. to provide solution

The Maharashtra bandh announced by farmers is making lives difficult and causing rise in prices due to shortage of stock.

Mamata, a housewife, said that vegetables which used to cost Rs. 40-50 per Kg, are now coming for Rs. 80-100 per kg and that this is pinching her pocket.

"The vegetables have got expensive. Things which used to cost Rs. 40-50 per kg, are now coming for Rs. 80-100 per kg. The rise in price of vegetables is affecting our monthly budget," she added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by another local Manju, who said that the strike is making the lives of commoners difficult.

"We are extremelyy tensed. The condition is very bad. There is no stock and everything is so costly. The high prices are digging a hole in our pockets," she added. The vendors are also crying foul as the shortage is causing a price rise which is resulting in low sales. Ram, a vendor in the Dadri vegetable market, urged the Devendra Fadnavis Government to sort out the farmers' issue so that the incumbent strike can end. "There is shortage of vegetables. The farmers are on strike and it is resulting in shortage. And because of the high prices the customers are not buying vegetables. We are not able to earn. We request the government to chalk out measures to end this strike," he added. Expressing similar opinion, another vendor Rakesh said, "We don't have stock and because of this we are losing customers. We are facing a lot of problems." The strike has been called by a section of farmer leaders who are unhappy with the decision of the Kisan Kranti Morcha calling off their agitation after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last Friday. Many protesters are claiming that the leaders who met Fadnavis had left the state's farmers in the lurch for personal gains, a new leadership has emerged, which is now planning to take the agitation forward. (ANI)