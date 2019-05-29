Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding

[India], May 28 (ANI): Amid reports of deficit rainfall in the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding during this year's monsoon season.

For cloud seeding, the help of planes and radars will be taken to spray chemical into the clouds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions of the state is likely to increase significantly, which may worsen the drought condition in those areas.

On April 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the Government of India extended assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard. (ANI)