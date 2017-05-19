Maharashtra: Illegal telephone exchange busted, 4 arrested

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday busted an illegal telephone exchange in Thane's Bhiwandi area.

Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

18 SIM card boxes, nine routers, 420 SIM cards and two laptop were seized by the police from their possession.

As per information, this company was being operated from the past one year and they use to receive calls from the UAE and other foreign countries.

The police are investigating if it has any connection with Hawala.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)