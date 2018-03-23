Maharashtra leader raises issue of fake MLA stickers

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Congress leader Nitesh Rane on Friday raised an issue of fake MLA car stickers in Maharashtra Assembly.

Rane, who represents Kankavli assembly constituency, stated that the fake car stickers are being used by some unauthorised persons in Mumbai. He also showed a fake sticker in the assembly and said it is easily available in the market for Rs. 100.

Sale or use of national emblem by unauthorised or random persons is a crime under Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, which grants punishment of two years of imprisonment.

The government assured him of taking an action on the matter. Rane also heads the non-governmental organization, Swabhiman Sanghatana. (ANI)