Maharashtra: Low-intensity explosion in Thane

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A low-intensity explosion occurred on Wednesday after an unidentified person allegedly threw a plastic ball filled with explosives in Kashimira road area.

The incident happened around 10 am.

The police secured the area and have found traces of plastic bottle, metal balls and locally made jute fuse.

SP Thane (rural) informed, "Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is present at the spot. Anti-Terror Squad is also present there. Samples will be sent for forensic analysis. As per preliminary investigation, it was a very small device incapable to injure someone. Investigation about accused and his motive is underway."

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)