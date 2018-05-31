Maharashtra LS bypolls: BJP leads one, trails in another

Mumbai/Nagpur: The ruling BJP in Maharashtra is leading in Palghar but trailing in the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency as counting progresses in the May 28 Lok Sabha bypolls here on Thursday.

The BJP candidate in Palghar, Rajendra Gavit, notched up over 80,000 votes while his nearest Shiv Sena rival Shriniwas Vanga was trailing at around 62,000 votes.

They were followed by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's Baliram Jadhav at 54,000 votes and Congress's Damodar Shingada at 17,000 votes.

In Bhandara, the BJP candidate Hemant Patle, who was leading in the earlier rounds of counting, suddenly fell behind Nationalist Congress Party's Madhukar Kukde, who surged ahead with a lead of over 17,000 votes. Elections in both the constituencies were marred by large-scale incidents of malfunctioning EVM-VVPATs with all the opposition parties and ruling ally Shiv Sena hurling allegations of foul play and tampering of the machines. The high-stakes elections in both the seats, came in the wake of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' vow, to win the elections "come what may" -- and his subsequent controversial remarks of using "Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed" to bag the polls at all costs.

