Maharashtra lynching: Victims' family demand justice

[India], Jul 2 (ANI): The family members of the victims of Dhule lynching demanded justice from the government.

"We want help from the government. My family is shattered after the incident," the family said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar appealed to people to not to believe in rumours and take law into their hands.

"I would like to appeal to all that if a similar incident comes to anyone's notice they must inform the police. Kindly do not believe in rumors circulating on social media and WhatsApp. We will take strict action," Padsalgikar said.

So far 23 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of five people in Dhule district. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced a compensation of Rs five lakhs for the victims' family. The incident took place on Sunday when five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule district, on suspicion of being child-lifters. The five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said. (ANI)