Maharashtra MoS Agriculture assures solution on farmer's agitation

[India], Jun 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot on Thursday expressed confidence that the farmers would not do anything that would result in huge loss to them.

"Vegetables and milk are perishable items. Farmers cannot bear such losses. Farmers spend substantial amount of money and time on producing vegetables. I have full faith in them that they are not going to do anything as such. I am also a son of a farmer," Khot told ANI.

He said that the government is holding talks with the farmers' organisations and a solution would be found very soon.

"The government is working hard to find a solution with the farmers. We will talk with farmers to work out a solution. We are trying to talk to everybody," he added. Meanwhile, two tankers of milk were spilled on the road in Shirdi as farmers from several districts went on indefinite strike in Maharashtra. The farmers from several districts of Maharashtra went on strike from today onwards as they are demanding for loan waive off. The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues. Due to ongoing strikes, the nearby cities like Mumbai and Pune are going to face the crisis of vegetables, fruits, etc. Reportedly, on Tuesday some of the representatives of a state-level coordination committee of various farmers outfits Kisan Kranti Morcha met state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai to discuss the issue, but the discussion failed as the farmers refused to postpone their agitation. According to reports, the farmers from Nashik district will also not supply agricultural produce to Gujarat. (ANI)