Maharashtra opens kitty for agitating farmers

[India], June 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday stated that the State Government on Tuesday decided to give Rs.10, 000 to farmers owning less than five acres of agricultural land for purchase of seeds.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot earlier in the day accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to live up to the promises he made to the people of the nation. His statement comes when farmers from across the country have been protesting and demanding loan waivers.

Bouyed by the spontaneous farmers strike, that started from Maharashtra and spread to Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, farmers across the country are trying to unite to address various farmer issues, with remunerative prices being the key demand. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel was detained in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district while en route to Mandsaur to meet the kin of farmers' killed in police firing during an agitation. Hardik led a violent movement in Gujarat last year over a demand for quotas for Patidars. Mandsaur has become the epicenter of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce. During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area. The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain. Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. (ANI)