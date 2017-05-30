Maharashtra Police assures Akshay Kumar's security

[India], May 30 (ANI): In the wake of the threat issued to actor Akshay Kumar by Naxals, the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday averred it will accord the super star with security.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Mathur said that the Mumbai Police will investigate the matter.

"The Mumbai Police will investigate the matter. And anyone who supports us against the Naxals we will definitely give them full security," said DGP Mathur.

The local units of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), also known as Naxalites, have threatened Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for extending monetary assistance to families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in March.

The ultras, expressing their angst against Kumar in a pamphlet found in south Bastar, Chattisgarh, have urged the actor to stand by the oppressed tribals and raise a voice against the violation of their human rights. (ANI)