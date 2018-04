[India], Apr 22 (ANI): At least 13 Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with police in Etapalli's Boriya forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, on Sunday.

The encounter took place around 11:00 a.m. between the Naxals and the C-60 commandos.

However, no official confirmation on the death toll has been received from the authorities yet.

The additional teams of the special unit have been dispatched to the Boria jungle area for security purpose. (ANI)