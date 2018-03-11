Maharashtra: Protesting farmers reach Mumbai

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): All India Kisan Sabha's protest march, led by over 30,000 farmers, on Sunday reached Mumbai after walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the sun over the last five days.

The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.

The farmers will protest outside the state Assembly in Mumbai on Monday.

Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray also met the farmers and interacted with them.

The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. (ANI)