Maharashtra: Sanitary napkin vending machines installed in prisons

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Maharashtra state women's commission has taken the initiative to install sanitary pad vending machines in nine Maharashtra prisons.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the state women's commission after the custodial death of an inmate in Mumbai's Byculla Prison to inquire and make a report about the facilities being provided to the inmates in various jails of the state, in terms of food, nutrition and security.

The report from the SIT led to the decision of installing sanitary pad vending machines in nine jails in the state.

The commission decided to install burning machines in all these prisons so that women inmates can dispose of used pads easily. MSWC has also made it clear that after installation of these machines, jail authorities will bear the cost of the maintenance. The jail authorities can decide on either giving the pads on a nominal cost or for free to the inmates. The commission has started all these vending machines with 50 pads each, after which prison authorities may engage a contractor for the supply of pads and maintenance of the machines. (ANI)