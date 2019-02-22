Maharashtra: School teachers welcome HSC students by performing ‘Aukshan’

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): In a unique tradition, teachers of a private school on Thursday welcomed HSC students by performing 'Aukshan (a kind of aarti)' before their examination.

“Students feel relaxed with such welcome and this is important since they study hard and have heavy pressure before exam starts,” a school teacher, Swati said.

Parv, appearing for HSC examinations said: “I am feeling good after this. It has given us positive energy."

Speaking to ANI, teacher Shyamal Pansare said: “It also helps us to keep away students from wrong activities during exam, since in Hindu culture no bad activities are undertaken after 'Aukshan' is performed hence they restrain from copying during exam."

HSC exams have started across Maharashtra from today where more than 13 lakh students are appearing for the examinations. The tradition of welcoming students in a unique way was started about 6-7 years back at Bhave High School of Pune. (ANI)