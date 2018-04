[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): A Shiv Sena worker was killed and his body was set ablaze on Friday in Maharashtra's Thane city.

The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Nimse.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Kadam said, "Shailesh Nimse (36) was found dead with his body half-burnt near Ganeshpuri."

Nimse was a local Sena leader from Shahpur tehsil.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigations are underway. (ANI)