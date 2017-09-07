Maharashtra: Six wagons of goods train derails near Khandala

[India], Sept. 7 (ANI): Six wagons of a goods train went off the track between Monkey Hill and Khandala on Thursday here, being the third derailment in one day.

No causalities have been reported as of now.

Break down tools and train vans have left for the site of accident.

In the wake of this accident, 10 trains have been cancelled, five trains are short-terminated and three trains are diverted.

Earlier, the engine and power car of Ranchi-Rajdhani Express derailed on Delhi's Shivaji bridge, with no injury reported. In the morning, seven coaches of Shaktikunj Express derailed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)