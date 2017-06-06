Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exam results to be declared after 9 June

Mumbai: Students waiting for the results of the Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate exams for 2017 will have to hold on for some more time.

The results for the exams are expected to be declared after June 9, say media reports. Although, June 6 has also been

The official confirmation on Maharashtra Class 10 result date/SSC result 2017 Maharashtra board date and time is likely to be announced on Tuesday.

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2017 will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

Over 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams/Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exams which were held from March 07 to March 29, 2017. How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10the Exam results 2017 Visit mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in Click on SSC results 2017 Enter roll number, other details Submit View results Take a printout As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.