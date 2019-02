[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Pune Rural Police on Friday arrested and immediately suspended a Junior Ticket Collector, Kr Upendra Bahadur Singh, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an event organised to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

He has been booked under section 153(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Primary information revealed that he was frequently seen misbehaving even while duty. (ANI)