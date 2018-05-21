Maharashtra to house India's largest Metro rail network

[India], May 21 (ANI): In order to avoid traffic congestion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said with the help of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), the state government is building India's largest Metro rail network in Mumbai.

"With the help of the MMRDA, we are building India's largest Metro rail network in Mumbai. With all these initiatives, people will get huge relief from traffic congestion," he said while addressing a gathering.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhoomipujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) of the widening work being undertaken of the rail overbridge at Kopri in Thane.

The work is expected to be completed in the next 36 months against a cost of Rs. 258.76 crore. The overbridge at Kopri connects Thane to Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway. The two-lane bridge will be widened to a six-lane one by building two new lanes on each side. After performing the rituals at the Kopri site, Fadnavis inaugurated the Ghansoli-Talavali flyover underpass at Mahape and Savita Chemical flyover via duct on Thane-Belapur road. He also performed Bhoomipujan for the elevated road and tunnel connecting Thane-Belapur road and National Highway-4. Involving an investment of Rs. 382.02 crore, the construction is expected to be completed in 40 months, and is aimed at reducing traffic congestions in Airoli and Navi Mumbai. (ANI)