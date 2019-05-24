Maharashtra: Two bike-borne men die after being hit by MLA's vehicle

[India], May 20 (ANI): Two persons were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding was allegedly hit by a vehicle belonging to Sakri MLA DS Ahire here, police said.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Pimpalner-Sakri Road.

The duo Shantaram Dayaram Sonawane (50) and Sonu Dayaram Sonawane (55), were on their way home when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by Ahire's vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

While Shantaram died on the spot, Sonu was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sakri where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the mishap, locals blocked the route for some time, demanding action against Ahire. However, police personnel rushed to the scene and dispelled the crowd. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)