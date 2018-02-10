Maharashtra: Two Naxals with bounty Rs. 31 lakh arrested

[India], Feb. 10 (ANI): Two Naxals were arrested from a railway station in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday.

They were carrying a total reward of Rs. 31 lakh on their heads. While Ramanna had a reward of Rs. 25 lakh and Padma of Rs. 6 lakh.

The Naxalites are a couple and have been identified as Rammana alias Shrinivas Madaru and wife Padma.

The senior Maoist Ramanna was an active member and was also majorly responsible for arms and ammunitions. He was known as Ram Ratna.

Ramanna, who was a member of Dandakaranya Zonal Committee, was arrested along with Padma, Maoist wife in Ballarshah in Chandrapur district. He was arrested in a joint operation of Gadchiroli and Chandrapur police An FIR has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)