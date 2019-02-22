Maharashtra: Uddhav meets Fadnavis over reservation for Dhangar community

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over reservation for Dhangar community.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by the people of Dhangar community during his meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister at his residence.

The meeting that lasted for an hour discussed the reservation provision to the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have given assurance to the community.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday. The Dhangar community has been demanding reservation provision of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for many years. (ANI)