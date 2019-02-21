Maharashtra: Vijaya Rahatkar reappointed as Chairperson of State Women's Commission

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 21, 2019 21:45 hrs

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Thursday reappointed Vijaya Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission.

Rahatkar, who is also the BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vijaya Rahatkar, has been reappointed for a period of three years.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) had last month celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The commission is a statutory body vested with powers as applicable to the Civil Court in respect of requisitioning of any public record from any Court or office. (ANI)



